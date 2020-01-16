|
Daphna Jean (Jeanne) Browning Eagle passed away December 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Born in Tulsa, OK on June 16, 1928, Jeanne led an active life that took her all over the world. She married Lt. Col. William Carter Eagle (deceased) on December 28, 1952 in Tulsa, OK. They met in college at what was then Oklahoma A&M College. Married for 62 years, Jeanne and Bill were the life of the party. Jeanne followed Bill in his Air Force assignments from Air Force Bases in Texas, Oklahoma, Ohio, Europe, the Panama Canal Zone and Washington, D.C. They retired in Universal City in 1981. Jeanne began her career in real estate and worked over 10 years selling homes. She retired in 1996 to raise her granddaughter, Shelby Dakota Eagle. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband Bill; son, William Carter (Chip) Eagle; daughter Denise Renee Eagle and Dakota's father, John Alex Elizondo.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Dakota; cousins Angela Becker, Jill Caldwell and Cathey Meyer.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Residence for their kind and loving care of Jeanne.
Jeanne was buried at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
