November 12, 1930 - June 1, 2019



Darla Jean Millsap departed this life peacefully to be with our Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the age of 88. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother. Darla was born in Durant, Oklahoma where she graduated from Durant High School and later worked for Southwestern Bell for 10 years as a telephone operator. Darla was a member of Trinity Baptist Church for over sixty years where she volunteered in the church nursery and later joined the adult Sunday School Department. She always looked forward to the church birthday luncheons with her dear friends Delta, Betty, Eva and Wilma. Darla was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward, of 60 years, son Danny, parents Daniel and Jewel Loyd, brothers G. F. Loyd (Juanita), Harry Loyd, Cecil Loyd (Genova), and sister Lottie Lou Loyd. Darla is survived by her son Randy, daughter- in-law Catherine, grandson Matthew, sister Anna Arzella Loyd, brother in law Wayne Millsap (Loretta) and many nieces and nephews. Darla will be remembered for her faithful devotion to Christ, her endless love and responsibility to family and friends. A service will take place at Porter Loring Mortuaries, on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 1:00pm, followed by graveside services at Sunset Memorial Park. Reception to follow.

