Darrel Erwin Hintz, age 85, died June 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born April 23, 1935 in Webb City, Missouri to Erwin Edward Hintz and Dorothy Viney. He was raised in Madison Wisconsin and attended East High School, graduating in 1954. He completed a tour in the United States Navy from 1954-1958. He joined the Coast Guard Reserves in 1960 (10 years) and later signed up for an active duty career, retiring after 19 years in 1990 as a Yeoman Senior Chief Petty Officer.

He married Charleen (Busby) Hintz on October 11, 1958 in Madison Wisconsin. Together, they had five children.

He was an active member of St. Helena's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed photography, reading, bowling and collecting baseball memorabilia.

He is survived by his wife, daughters Kari Lynn (Joe) Stephens and Michelle (Carmel) Grima and sons Shawn and Todd Hintz. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son Kenneth Charles. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of choice.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with