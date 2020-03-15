San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
DARREN JOE LOCHRIDGE

Darren Joe Lochridge passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. Darren was happily married for almost 31 years to Kimberlee Quiroga. Darren was born in Houston, TX on September 17, 1965 to Joe Cooper Lochridge and Caroline Kubala Lochridge. He married Kimberlee on July 29, 1989 in Lubbock, TX. Shortly after they married, they moved to San Antonio, TX. Darren graduated from Stratford High School in Houston in 1984. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management in 1989 from Texas Tech University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. He is survived by his wife; mother; sisters, Laura and Ann, mothers-in-law Pat Thornton and Sonya Quiroga, sisters-in-law, Robyn Curry (Dan) and Lori Collingsworth (Justin); Aunt Robbie Williams and Aunt Pauline; Uncles, Matt Gubbels and Mark Kubala; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cooper M. & Zava Waldrop Lochridge Scholarship in Administration, Jones Graduate School of Business. Rice University, Attn: Kathleen Schieffelin, Asst. Dean of External Relations, P.O. Box 2932, Houston, TX, 77252.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY, MARCH 21, 2020 10:30 A.M. PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020
