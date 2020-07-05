Darren Wayne Smith, 61, passed away suddenly on June 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in Yuba City, California and lived in Southern California before relocating to Texas in 2004, after meeting his future wife on a Southwest Airlines flight.

Darren was a true lover of sports, travel, and adventure. He was a lifelong Chargers and Lakers fan, enjoyed scuba diving, jumped out of an airplane, took flying lessons, landed in the Grand Canyon, and explored an Alaska glacier.His incredible work ethic and dedication allowed him a career in information technology spanning over 30 years, most recently serving as a principal at FCM, LLC. His work took him around the world, giving him the opportunity to visit extraordinary places including the Taj Mahal, Red Square, Burj Khalifa, the DMZ, among others.

After fighting and beating cancer in 2012, Darren took up running and became a two-time finisher of the New York City Marathon. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran. He had a personality people gravitated towards and will always be remembered as the kind and generous guy with a smile on his face who loved to make people laugh.

Darren is preceded in death by his father, Willie Wayne Smith; and survived by his loving wife, Belinda Lira Smith; mother, Patricia Smith; sister, Carrie Smith (Clay); four children, Jenifer Maximoff (David), Justin Smith, Jori O'Reilly (Corey), Janet Oliver; three stepchildren, Jonathan, Nicole and Jack O'Hara; six grandchildren and many other beloved relatives.

The family wishes to thank friends and relatives for their prayers and support during this difficult time and plans to hold a celebration of life when it is safer to do so.