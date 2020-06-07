DARRYL DEAN VELDHUIZEN
1945 - 2020
Darryl Dean Veldhuizen, 74, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Darryl was born August 26, 1945 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to William and Nellie (Neels) Veldhuizen. He graduated from Oskaloosa Senior High School with the class of 1963 and worked at Western Auto. The Army drafted him in 1965 serving his time in Germany. Upon his return he moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa and was employed by General Mills. In 1984 he moved to Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii where he worked at Kapalua Bay Hotel. He finally settled in San Antonio, Texas in 1992 where he worked at USAA until his retirement. After retiring, Darryl joined the San Antonio Airport Ambassadors where he made many lifelong friends and volunteered 3130 hours.

He is survived by uncle Dale Veldhuizen, aunts Veda Bousema, Bernice Veldhuizen, nieces Kimberly (Scott) Langfitt, Valerie (Russ) Sytsma, nephews Rodney (Patty) Malloy, Rocky (Melissa) Malloy, Kevin (Diana) Meinders, Brent Meinders, brother in law Raymond Meinders, numerous great(s) nieces, nephews, cousins and best friends Anna, Carla and Guillermo.

He was preceded in death by Robert Blair partner of 45 years, parents, siblings Janice Meinders, Elaine Malloy, Leon Veldhuizen and brother in law Kenneth Malloy.

As was Darryl's wish, he will be cremated and there will be no services.

Darryl was a wonderful man that will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

