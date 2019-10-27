Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grimes Funeral Chapels
1214 Mulberry St
Bandera, TX 78003
(830) 796-3922
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Bandera United Methodist Church
1103 Cedar St
Bandera, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Ray Hawkins


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl Ray Hawkins Obituary

Daryl Ray Hawkins, of Issaquah, Washington passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was 61 years old.

Daryl was born on February 22, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of William Ray (deceased) and Leah (Claxton) Hawkins. He was raised in the country, outside of San Antonio, Texas and received an Associates Degree in Electronic Science from Texas A&M University in 1978. He was quickly employed and over the years worked for a variety of companies in the field, such as Texas Instruments, Datapoint, Microsoft and other independent enterprises. Over the past few years he worked as a consultant and application designer in the field of Electrical Engineering.

Daryl lived in Issaquah since 1993 and he loved the area. He enjoyed all of the beautiful foliage and breathtaking mountain scenery. He took time to learn snowboarding later in life and absolutely loved it. His heart and most of his spare time was devoted to the arduous task of remodeling his A-frame home, with great care and planning.

Daryl was a follower and believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ. We know Daryl is with Him now, enjoying that fellowship.

Daryl is survived by his mother, Leah Hawkins; his brother, Wade Hawkins and wife Linda; his sister, Rebecca Hawkins Phenicie and her husband James; his niece, Sara Pressler and her husband, Eric; his niece, Rachael Phenicie and his great niece Madeleine Pressler.

A memorial service will be held 2:30pm, November 9, 2019 at Bandera United Methodist Church, 1103 Cedar St, Bandera, TX 78003.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grimes Funeral Chapels
Download Now