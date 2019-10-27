|
|
Daryl Ray Hawkins, of Issaquah, Washington passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was 61 years old.
Daryl was born on February 22, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas, the son of William Ray (deceased) and Leah (Claxton) Hawkins. He was raised in the country, outside of San Antonio, Texas and received an Associates Degree in Electronic Science from Texas A&M University in 1978. He was quickly employed and over the years worked for a variety of companies in the field, such as Texas Instruments, Datapoint, Microsoft and other independent enterprises. Over the past few years he worked as a consultant and application designer in the field of Electrical Engineering.
Daryl lived in Issaquah since 1993 and he loved the area. He enjoyed all of the beautiful foliage and breathtaking mountain scenery. He took time to learn snowboarding later in life and absolutely loved it. His heart and most of his spare time was devoted to the arduous task of remodeling his A-frame home, with great care and planning.
Daryl was a follower and believer in our Lord, Jesus Christ. We know Daryl is with Him now, enjoying that fellowship.
Daryl is survived by his mother, Leah Hawkins; his brother, Wade Hawkins and wife Linda; his sister, Rebecca Hawkins Phenicie and her husband James; his niece, Sara Pressler and her husband, Eric; his niece, Rachael Phenicie and his great niece Madeleine Pressler.
A memorial service will be held 2:30pm, November 9, 2019 at Bandera United Methodist Church, 1103 Cedar St, Bandera, TX 78003.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 27, 2019