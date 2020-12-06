Dave Palmer, 84, born in Des Moines, IA on January 25, 1936 to Cary and Helen Palmer. Returned to his heavenly home on November 18, 2020.

He is survived by his two children John David Palmer Jr. and Elizabeth Girouard, along with his Grandchildren: Georgeanne Palmer, John West Palmer, Sarah Blake, Beau Blake, Jenni-Grace, Jack and Avery Girouard. He is also survived by his two nieces Kimberlyn Lucken and Kerri Tynes.

"Dave found the love of his life when he married Robin Anne in 1956. Dave always kept a positive outlook on life and would meet everyone with conversation to employ engagement. His education a B.S. in Business Administration from Northwestern University; Ph.D., American Government, University of Texas. Dave served in the United States Navy and Reserves, retiring as the rank of Captain. His Career consisted of a Field Underwriter for New York Life Insurance and Professor of Political Science across several Universities in South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Texas. He was passionate about the Bible and his last Sunday school class consisted of teaching the validity of the Holy Scripture. For the past 20 years as retired he continued to stay up to date with current affairs, and his love for predicting the football scores, which he most often got right. Dave always said, "You can't take it with you!" In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Rotary International Polio Fund, https://my.rotary.org/en/donate A graveside service will be in Navasota, Texas where Dave will be placed next to his wife Robin of 50 years. Cremation Arrangements Entrusted to Genesis Legacy, https://www.genesislegacy.org