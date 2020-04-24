|
David A. Blocker passed away peacefully April 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 77. He is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Shirlene Blocker and parents, Daniel and Goldie Blocker. David is survived by son, Cory Blocker (Robin); loving friend, Victoria McGorry
For everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask for minimal attendance to the services.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2020