Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
David A. Blocker passed away peacefully April 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 77. He is preceded in passing by his loving wife, Shirlene Blocker and parents, Daniel and Goldie Blocker. David is survived by son, Cory Blocker (Robin); loving friend, Victoria McGorry

For everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask for minimal attendance to the services. Please feel free to sign the online guest book and leave your condolences at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2020
