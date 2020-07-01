David Abel Garcia Sr.
1925 - 2020
David Abel Garcia, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 94.

He was born on August 18, 1925 to Ernesto Rafael and Maria Garcia in Alice, Texas. David had an enthusiasm for life; as he served many years and retired from Kelly AFB and was a life-long farmer/ rancher. David is remembered for his dedication to his faith and great love for his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Rita C. Garcia and daughter M. Gilda Garcia. David is survived by his children David A. Garcia Jr., Richard R. Garcia, Hector R. Garcia, Rita T. Garcia, and Patricia R. Garcia, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

SERVICES

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services will be by invitation only.

A Rosary will be recited at Brookehill Funeral Home. The Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park.

For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Brookehill Funeral Home.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
