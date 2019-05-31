September 20, 1955 - May 25, 2019

David Alan Gorman, 63, of San Antonio, Texas passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. David's life will be celebrated in a Memorial Service at 3:00pm Monday, June 3, 2019, at Porter Loring North, 2102 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas, followed by a reception at Porter Loring North.

David was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 20, 1955 to James W. Gorman, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas and Rowena I. Cain of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. David attended Cambridge Elementary and Alamo Heights Junior and High School and graduated from St. Mary's University.

An outstanding athlete, David excelled as a running back for the Alamo Heights Mules Varsity Squad, earning All-City Honors over multiple seasons. With a running style akin to former pro football player, Earl Campbell, former University of Texas coach, Darrell Royal, invited him to play for the Longhorns. With honor, David chose to fulfill his other passions in life as a hunter and outdoorsman.

David spent two years in the jungle of Belize working for international hunting guide, John Littlejohn. David was an excellent guide, marksman and an admirable leader. Additionally, with his profound natural athleticism, he often out- performed the British Special Forces at their own obstacles and training challenges.

Back in the States, he continued to pursue his interest and talent in Quarter Horse breeding and racing on his ranch in Hill Country Village. He loved hunting in South Texas, especially at the Gorman JJJ Ranch in Poteet, Texas, where he frequently enjoyed dove hunting with his beloved Labrador hunting dogs.

David then attended St. Mary's University, earning his Bachelor's in Computer Science, graduating Cum Laude. He received the accolade of "Outstanding Business Student" in Computer Systems Management. Upon graduation, he founded his company, Micro Data Services, LLC., a computer consulting operation serving small and mid-size business clients over the next 30 years.

David will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Liza Gates Gorman; his son, Chase William Gorman and wife, Shawna Gorman; his daughter, Madelaine Gorman King and husband, Clayton King; Brittany and Tiffany Gates; his brother, James W. Gorman III, and family; his sister, Amy Ione Ellis and family; and his parents, Jim and Tena Gorman.



A loving father, brother and son, David will forever be an accomplished athlete, outdoorsman and lover of animals with a heart of gold. His quick sense of humor and warm, gentle spirit will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The of San Antonio, 8415 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229; The Greehey School of Business at St. Mary's University, One Camino Santa Maria, San Antonio, Texas 78228; or of San Antonio, 1218 Arion Parkway, #102, San Antonio, Texas 78216.



