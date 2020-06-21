Hard working father and grandfather, David Alan Palomo Sr., age 76, passed away in his home on Thursday, June 11th, 2020 at 3:18A.M. with family at his side after losing his battle with cancer.

He was well known in the community for being a loving family man, generous friend, and would consider you family regardless of blood. He demonstrated unwavering wisdom and displayed random acts of selflessness to everyone he met. He was deeply loved for his role modeling of faith, love, and hard work. He is preceded in death by the love of his life Hortencia Fernandez Palomo, father Arturo Palomo, and mother Carolina Torres Palomo.

David is survived by his sons, Phillip Palomo, David Palomo Jr., Joseph Palomo, Christopher Palomo, Alan Palomo, Robert Palomo, Anthony Palomo, and numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Monday June 22 from 2-6:30 PM with Rosary to follow at Funeral Caring, 6500 Interstate 35 N, San Antonio, TX 78218.

Funeral Services: Tuesday June 23 11:00 A.M. Mass at Resurrection of the Lord Church 7990 W. Military Dr., San Antonio, TX 78227.

Interment to follow in San Fernando Cemetery II 746 Castroville Rd., San Antonio, TX 78237