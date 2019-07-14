|
June 22, 2019
Lt. Commander David Albert Sollinger, 90, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2019.
David graduated from Dearborn High School Michigan in 1946. He served in the US Navy for 25 years and retired in 1968. He then was a peace officer at the University of Texas Police at Austin /San Antonio until retiring. He was a loving and kind man who truly loved the Lord becoming a member of Pipe Creek Presbyterian Church and its choir. David also had a great love for building model airplanes, woodworking, reciting The Touch of the Masters Hand.
He was a passionate fan of the San Antonio Spurs and an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He took great pleasure in clipping Harbor Freight coupons.David is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Alma Schirmer Sollinger and Clemens Frank Sollinger, siblings Kenneth, Lucille, Elaine, Lawrence, and Marie; son Dave; and second wife Barbara; stepsons Larry and Carlos Cantu and his beloved dogs Homer and Ed.
His memory is cherished by soulmate and wife Yolanda , Mike Cantu, daughter Sandra husband Brendan, daughter Alma husband Gordon, son Paul, stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends and his beloved Schnauzer Ruby.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Pipe Creek Presbyterian Little Rock Church, Pipe Creek, Texas 78063, 8589 State Hwy 16 South.
Burial will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery; Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 am; 1520 Harry Wurzbach RD. San Antonio, TX 78209.
Rest In Peace
Forever in our Hearts
In lieu of flowers donations; may be make donations to ASPCA or s.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019