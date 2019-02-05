|
February 18, 1949 - January 31, 2019
David Allen Clark, 69, of Schertz TX, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord Thursday, January 31, 2019, with cherished family at his side.
David waged his battle against cancer with the same positive outlook and passion that carried him through life. His ability to positively adapt to difficult life changes made him especially beloved to all. David was born in Grand Rapids, MN on February 18, 1949 to Harold B. and June Aakre Clark. He was the fourth of five children.
He is survived by his wife Carol Clark, sons Chad Clark, Richard Porter, Chad Porter and daughters Sheila Jolly, Stacie Garcia, Melissa Hegler, Tina Truitt; siblings Lucy Olson, Leona Stockwell, Lenard Clark, Donna Ramnarine; 18 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was everything to David, and the love he had for them and they for him will live on. He will be missed.
Viewing will be at Schertz Funeral Home at 2217 F.M. 3009, Schertz, TX 78154 on Thursday February 7th, 4-8pm. Interment to be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Friday February 15th at 10:15am.
Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2019