Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
(210) 658-9224
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
2217 F.M. 3009
Schertz, TX 78154
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:15 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for David Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Allen Clark


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Allen Clark Obituary
February 18, 1949 - January 31, 2019
David Allen Clark, 69, of Schertz TX, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord Thursday, January 31, 2019, with cherished family at his side.

David waged his battle against cancer with the same positive outlook and passion that carried him through life. His ability to positively adapt to difficult life changes made him especially beloved to all. David was born in Grand Rapids, MN on February 18, 1949 to Harold B. and June Aakre Clark. He was the fourth of five children.

He is survived by his wife Carol Clark, sons Chad Clark, Richard Porter, Chad Porter and daughters Sheila Jolly, Stacie Garcia, Melissa Hegler, Tina Truitt; siblings Lucy Olson, Leona Stockwell, Lenard Clark, Donna Ramnarine; 18 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Family was everything to David, and the love he had for them and they for him will live on. He will be missed.

Viewing will be at Schertz Funeral Home at 2217 F.M. 3009, Schertz, TX 78154 on Thursday February 7th, 4-8pm. Interment to be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, Friday February 15th at 10:15am.

You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schertz Funeral Home - Schertz
Download Now