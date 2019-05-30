|
David Antu Pelayo, age 59, passed away May 27, 2019. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on January 9, 1960. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Pelayo of 17 years; children, David Pelayo Jr., Kathryn (Edmundo Renteria) Pelayo, Josh Vallejo, Stephanie (Kristopher) Silva Sr., Marisol Juarez, and Miguel Cortinas; grand children, Samantha Miranda, Alana Juarez, Melanie Cortinas, Erik "Nate" Juarez Jr., Noel Cortinas, Tyler Cortinas, Kristopher Silva Jr., Sophie Silva, Karissa Renteria and Francisco David Renteria; brother, Daniel (Diana) Pelayo Jr.: sisters, Belinda (Armando) Ramirez, Sylvia Valadez and Cynthia (Andres)Guerrero; numerous nieces and nephews. "David cherished his family and as a result of his generous spirit was loved by many. He loved selflessly. David enjoyed fishing, poker, spending time with his grandkids and pets Shorty, Dillon, and Izzy." Special thanks to Eddie Pelayo for everything. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on Monday June 3, 2019 at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5919 Ingram road, 78228 with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019