March 10, 1943 - April 4, 2019

David Arthur Esparza, 75, passed Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in San Antonio on March 10, 1943, to Manuel and Herminia Esparza, he retired from the US Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant, where he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation and then worked in civil service 20 years. Longtime member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, every Tuesday he ministered to the Seguin Prison inmates/parolees as a "Friend of Bill W" for over 30 years. David was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lillie Trevino and Beatrice Rossi; and a brother, Reynaldo Esparza. Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Lucia Esparza; a step- daughter, Elizabeth Contreras and husband Robert; four grandchildren, and extended family.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North.



Services will be held Friday, March 12th at 9am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1065 E. Live Oak Road, Schertz, TX with interment and military honors to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Catholic Church, c/o Building Fund. Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary