San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1065 East Live Oak Road
Schertz, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Esparza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Arthur Esparza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Arthur Esparza Obituary
March 10, 1943 - April 4, 2019
David Arthur Esparza, 75, passed Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in San Antonio on March 10, 1943, to Manuel and Herminia Esparza, he retired from the US Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant, where he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation and then worked in civil service 20 years. Longtime member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, every Tuesday he ministered to the Seguin Prison inmates/parolees as a "Friend of Bill W" for over 30 years. David was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Lillie Trevino and Beatrice Rossi; and a brother, Reynaldo Esparza. Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Lucia Esparza; a step- daughter, Elizabeth Contreras and husband Robert; four grandchildren, and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 11, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. with Vigil Service at 7pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

Services will be held Friday, March 12th at 9am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1065 E. Live Oak Road, Schertz, TX with interment and military honors to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Good Shepherd Catholic Church, c/o Building Fund.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now