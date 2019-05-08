|
|
April 24, 1957 - May 3, 2019
David Bosquez Herrera was born on April 24, 1957 in San Antonio, TX and went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019 at the age of 62 in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Pablo Herrera, Sr. and Aurora Bosquez Herrera; sister Gloria Macias Herrera; brother Armando Herrera. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years Laura L. Herrera; daughter Claudia Nava; sons David Herrera, Jr. and Michael Herrera; sisters Esperanza Herrera, Dolores Lobo, Margarita Marez, and Teresa Molina; brothers Pablo Herrera, Jr., Albert Herrera, Edward Herrera and Gerard Andrew Herrera. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, many other family members, friends; his beloved dogs Sookie, Big Daddy & Mia. He will be deeply missed. Special thanks to his friend Esiquiel Gonzalez and to the staff at Embrace Hospice LLC.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Brookehill Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Procession will depart the funeral home chapel at 9:15 AM on Friday, May 10, 2019 for a Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Ave. Interment will follow at San Jose Burial Park. For Personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at
www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
Published in Express-News on May 8, 2019