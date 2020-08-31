1/1
DAVID CARROLL MCNEILL
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Carroll McNeill passed away at the age of 83 in San Antonio, TX on August 28, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1937 in Wichita Falls, TX to Cecil McNeill and Vera Wade McNeill. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister: Cynthia Bradshaw and niece: Vicki McMillan.

He is survived by his loving wife: Linda McNeill; children: Rhonda McNeill, Dan McNeill (Megan), Gina Emery (Todd); grandchildren: Lane Emery, Logan Emery, Connor McNeill; sister Carlyn Wineland; and other loving family members and friends.

David was a faithful servant to the Lord and loved his family dearly. He had many hobbies but his main hobby was golf. He was a marathon runner and was an entrepreneur, who had many businesses. David touched the lives of many with his love, faith, and compassion. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Praise the Lord!

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:00am at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel 1701 Austin Hwy with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. To leave online condolence, please email lindajoymcneill@yahoo.com. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Hill Country Family Services www.hcfstx.org/donate/.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved