David Carroll McNeill passed away at the age of 83 in San Antonio, TX on August 28, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1937 in Wichita Falls, TX to Cecil McNeill and Vera Wade McNeill. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister: Cynthia Bradshaw and niece: Vicki McMillan.

He is survived by his loving wife: Linda McNeill; children: Rhonda McNeill, Dan McNeill (Megan), Gina Emery (Todd); grandchildren: Lane Emery, Logan Emery, Connor McNeill; sister Carlyn Wineland; and other loving family members and friends.

David was a faithful servant to the Lord and loved his family dearly. He had many hobbies but his main hobby was golf. He was a marathon runner and was an entrepreneur, who had many businesses. David touched the lives of many with his love, faith, and compassion. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Praise the Lord!

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 9:00am at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel 1701 Austin Hwy with entombment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. To leave online condolence, please email lindajoymcneill@yahoo.com. For those desiring, memorials may be made to Hill Country Family Services www.hcfstx.org/donate/.