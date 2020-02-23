|
|
David Conn age 82 passed away on February 15th at 9:30 in the evening. David had been in hospice care for five weeks before his passing. He is survived by his wife Mary Puckitt Conn, his son Blaine Conn, his daughter Joni Carroll, his grandchildren Brittany Carroll, Avery Conn and Dalton Conn and one great-grandchild Jacqueline Carroll. He is also survived by his older sister Mary Donahue and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday February 26th at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church on 2477 North loop 1604 East San Antonio, TX 78232
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020