Home

POWERED BY

David Conn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Conn Obituary

David Conn age 82 passed away on February 15th at 9:30 in the evening. David had been in hospice care for five weeks before his passing. He is survived by his wife Mary Puckitt Conn, his son Blaine Conn, his daughter Joni Carroll, his grandchildren Brittany Carroll, Avery Conn and Dalton Conn and one great-grandchild Jacqueline Carroll. He is also survived by his older sister Mary Donahue and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Wednesday February 26th at 1 p.m. at Community Bible Church on 2477 North loop 1604 East San Antonio, TX 78232

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -