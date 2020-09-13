David Cruz Garcia, 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, great great grandfather and friend went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 1/2 years, Ramona S. Garcia, his daughter Margaret Ann Castillo and S-I-L John Castillo, his parents Pedro and Petra Garcia, 3 brothers and 4 sisters. He is survived by his daughters Yolanda De Leon, Diana Ramos (Raymond), Mary Jane De La O (Anthony) and Cecilia Marie Harris (James); his brother Luis C Garcia, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Charlie. David was born and raised in Austin, TX, where he met his bride, the former Ramona Salazar, also from Austin. Soon after marrying, they moved to San Antonio where David worked for American Optical and later pursued a career at Kelly Air Force Base before retiring. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice, especially nurses Melissa and Brian, for the wonderful care they gave to our father.

The family must regretfully limit attendance at the funeral services to immediate family due to health and safety concerns. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers.