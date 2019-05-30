|
|
July 28, 1945 - May 22, 2019
David Alexander Davy was born on July 28th 1945 at Manchester, Jamaica, W.I.
He was the owner/Operator of Davy"s Home Improvement. He lived in San Antonio since 2004 with his wife Joan.
David passed away at home on May 22, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife Joan, children: Dawn Lewis (Rory), Jacqueline Davy Giscome, Norma Davy -Minott (Delroy), Caren Davy and Kay Davy, David A. Davy Jr., Dewayne Davy (Ann Marie), Damion Davy (Doris) , Dexter DeFreitas. Also Grand children, Great Grand children, Brother, Sister and many other relatives and friend.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 A.M. prior to service.
Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 11am at the Ephesus Seven Day Adventist; 4123 East Houston Street. San Antonio.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019