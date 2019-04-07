|
|
May 12, 1931 - March 24, 2019
David De La Garza, age 87, was born in Mission, TX. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and civil service retiree from Kelly AFB. David enjoyed family gatherings and will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his wife Edelia De La Garza, son George De La Garza, and parents Damian and Santos De La Garza. David is survived by his daughter Cynthia Ann Mendiola, son David De La Garza Jr., (Katherine), 5 grandchildren Aaron Mendiola (Maria), Kristen Siquian (John), Lauren De La Garza, Megan De La Garza, and Lindsey De La Garza, sister Alicia Mendoza (Bennie), and other numerous family members and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary. The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. The chapel service will be held at 9:00 AM, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Palm Heights Mortuary. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. For personal acknowledgment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Arrangements are with Palm Heights Mortuary.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019