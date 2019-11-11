|
|
David Eugene Luna passed away November 8, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 62. David was born July 1, 1957 in Bay City, Texas to Ronald and Shirley Luna. He is preceded in passing by his father, Ronald Luna; brother, Mark Luna. David is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Janie Luna; mother, Shirley A. Luna; daughter, Sarah Luna (Alexis Salas); son, Zachary Luna; sister, Laura Luna (Kindall Mitchell); sister in laws, Sandra Cavazos (Ruben), Debra Flores (Robert), Teri Duron (Roger); brother in laws, Arthur Sanchez (Edna), John Sanchez, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
David was a 1975 graduate of McCollum High school. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. David loved God and served him. His deepest desire was to see his friends and loved ones come to the Lord. He was deeply loved by his family and will truly be missed.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1:00pm on Wednesday November 13, 2019. Services will begin at 2:00pm with internment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 11, 2019