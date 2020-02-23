|
David Earl Claborn age 28 born on July 11, 1991 went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020. He is survived by his parents Jerry David & Laura Marie Claborn, his sister Marie Elizabeth Wuensche, son Jack Lee Claborn, grandmother Janice Claborn Wenske, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment will be at the Elms Cemetery in Rising Star, TX 76471 at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elms Cemetery Association P.O. Box 404 Rising Star, TX 76471.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020