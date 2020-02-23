Home

David Earl Claborn

David Earl Claborn Obituary

David Earl Claborn age 28 born on July 11, 1991 went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020. He is survived by his parents Jerry David & Laura Marie Claborn, his sister Marie Elizabeth Wuensche, son Jack Lee Claborn, grandmother Janice Claborn Wenske, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Interment will be at the Elms Cemetery in Rising Star, TX 76471 at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elms Cemetery Association P.O. Box 404 Rising Star, TX 76471.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020
