David Eli Toedt, 58 of Canyon lake passed away on 11/18/2020. He was born May 08,1962 in Châteauroux-Déols Airbase, France. David attended Antonian Catholic High, Graduating in 1978. He attended UTSA, graduating in 1998 with a BA in Business/information systems technology. David is survived by his sons, Robert D., Thomas M., and Stephen C. Toedt; former wife, Rebecca Saenz Toedt; brother, D.C (Maretta) Toedt III; sisters Martha (Charles) Williams and Elizabeth Toedt (Robert Rudolph; nephews, Alexander and Mathew Williams, Richard Toedt, and Jordan Rudolph; and niece Elizabeth (Austin) Jorn. He was preceded in death by his parents Dell and Gloria Miletich Toedt. A celebration of life is scheduled for 12/12/2020 2-4 pm at The Hills & Dales Park pavilion 7530 Shady Hollow Dr. SA, TX 78255. Visit https://www.greencremationtexas.com/obit/david-eli-toedt/