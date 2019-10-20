|
David Eugene Meier, 63, a godly husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord on October 15, 2019. He trusted Christ as his Savior when he was 20 years old. He was born on March 9, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas to Virgil Michael Meier and Bertha May Smith Meier.
He was devoted to the love of his life, his wife of 43 years, Teresa Janette Meier. Through his servant's heart, and his gift of evangelism, he blessed his children, Joshua (Priscilla), Elijah (Kelly), Lucas (Inna), Adam (Charis), Charity (Taylor), and his 27 grandchildren. Gideon, Micah, Simeon, Thaddeus, Grace, Isaac, Katy, Anastasia, Lucy, Juliet, Jeremy, Noah, Asher, Eleanor, Theodore, Anton, Mercy Jubilee, David Eugene Meier II, Patrick, Gwyndolyn, Logan, Havilah, Levi, Branson, Michael, Ronen and Nathaniel were his life's joy. David prayed with his family, spending time gardening, camping, fishing, and bicycling with his grandchildren.
Services will be held October 24, 2019 at Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 US-281, Spring Branch, Texas 78070 at 9:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 10:00 a.m.
Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas 78266.
Final arrangements entrusted to Castle Ridge Mortuary.