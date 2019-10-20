Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castle Ridge Mortuary
8008 Military Dr. W
San Antonio, TX 78227
(210) 645-6000
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Rebecca Creek Baptist Church
11755 US-281
Spring Branch, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Rebecca Creek Baptist Church
11755 US-281
Spring Branch, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Meier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Eugene Meier


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Eugene Meier Obituary

David Eugene Meier, 63, a godly husband, father and grandfather, went to be with his Lord on October 15, 2019. He trusted Christ as his Savior when he was 20 years old. He was born on March 9, 1956 in Topeka, Kansas to Virgil Michael Meier and Bertha May Smith Meier.

He was devoted to the love of his life, his wife of 43 years, Teresa Janette Meier. Through his servant's heart, and his gift of evangelism, he blessed his children, Joshua (Priscilla), Elijah (Kelly), Lucas (Inna), Adam (Charis), Charity (Taylor), and his 27 grandchildren. Gideon, Micah, Simeon, Thaddeus, Grace, Isaac, Katy, Anastasia, Lucy, Juliet, Jeremy, Noah, Asher, Eleanor, Theodore, Anton, Mercy Jubilee, David Eugene Meier II, Patrick, Gwyndolyn, Logan, Havilah, Levi, Branson, Michael, Ronen and Nathaniel were his life's joy. David prayed with his family, spending time gardening, camping, fishing, and bicycling with his grandchildren.

Services will be held October 24, 2019 at Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 US-281, Spring Branch, Texas 78070 at 9:00 a.m. with a memorial service at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas 78266.

Final arrangements entrusted to Castle Ridge Mortuary.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castle Ridge Mortuary
Download Now