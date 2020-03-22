Home

POWERED BY

Services
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
David Fleming
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. David Fleming S.M.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fr. David Fleming S.M. Obituary

Fr. David Fleming, S.M., died peacefully 12 March 2020 in Dayton, OH after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage a week earlier. Born Topeka, KS, April 14, 1939. Son of late Ambrose David and Mildred Eileen (Williams) Fleming. Dear brother of Marceta (Larry) Reilly of Hoyt, KS and Mike (Peggy) Fleming of Alamo, TX. Beloved uncle of Jennifer Fischer, Meredith Sleichter, Tony Fleming, and Chris Fleming. Multiple great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Professed first vows as Marianist brother in 1956. Ordained priest 1969 in Fribourg, Switzerland. Served as Provincial of the Marianist Province of St. Louis, 1979-1987, and Superior General of the Society of Mary, Rome 1996-2006. A scholar, missionary and servant of the entire Marianist Family, Fr. Dave had a special affection for his ministry with the Marianists of India, where he served over 15 years in formation and leadership positions.

Services: due to current health concerns, private funeral Mass and burial at Marianist Cemetery in San Antonio, TX. Memorial Masses in Dayton and San Antonio will be offered at later dates.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Marianist Mission, PO Box 340998, Dayton, OH 45434-0998 and specify "Fleming Memorial for India".

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -