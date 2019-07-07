San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Dr. David Grant


1949 - 2019
Dr. David Grant Obituary
January 8, 1949 - June 21, 2019
Dr. Grant was born to Drs. Harold and June Grant in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Alamo Heights High School and attended Harvard University for his undergraduate and then medical school at Yale where he graduated with a Doctorate of Medicine in 1974. He completed his residency and board certification in both Cardiology and Internal Medicine in 1977.


David joined his father's practice at San Pedro Medical Clinic where he continued to serve the community until 2011. He was an extraordinary physician, treating those who were unable to pay and even making house calls. In 2011, David served as Medical Director at Sun Research until he was unable to work. Dr. Grant was a practicing member of Congregation Beth Am, member of the Grass Roots movement, enthusiastic cook, nature and animal lover, and a philanthropist.

David is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jill Lovett, wife Rhea Grant and is survived by his loving sons Adam, David Isaac, ex-wife Yolanda, sister June Wolfe, brother-in-law Jeffrey Wolfe and numerous family members. A celebration of life was held in his honor.

Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
