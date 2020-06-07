David Hernandez went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Trevino; wife, Sylvia Hernandez; and daughter, Dorie. He is survived by his daughter, Amy; sister, Diane; niece Sofia Robles-Heitzman (Jake): and nephews Chris Robles (Jessica) and Mark Robles (Nancy); and special family friend A.J. Waters.

David was a member at St. Helena's Knights of Columbus and served as a 4th degree for 30years. He is best exemplified as a true Catholic gentleman and utilized his leadership skills in council fundraisers.

David enjoyed traveling, spending time with his friends at Precision Graphics, Polka-Dawgs (dance group), and The Schertz Senior Center.