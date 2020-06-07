DAVID HERNANDEZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

David Hernandez went to be with the Lord on May 24, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and friend.

David was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Trevino; wife, Sylvia Hernandez; and daughter, Dorie. He is survived by his daughter, Amy; sister, Diane; niece Sofia Robles-Heitzman (Jake): and nephews Chris Robles (Jessica) and Mark Robles (Nancy); and special family friend A.J. Waters.

David was a member at St. Helena's Knights of Columbus and served as a 4th degree for 30years. He is best exemplified as a true Catholic gentleman and utilized his leadership skills in council fundraisers.

David enjoyed traveling, spending time with his friends at Precision Graphics, Polka-Dawgs (dance group), and The Schertz Senior Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved