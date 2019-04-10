January 18, 1935 - April 3, 2019

On April 3, 2019, Captain David J. Cambridge (USAF, Retired) flew his final mission at the age of 84. David was born to Henry and Olga Cambridge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on January 18, 1935. In 1956 he married Hannah in Edinburgh, Scotland. David and Hannah raised two children, David and Victoria, while traveling the world in service to the country. After retirement from the USAF, David enjoyed a successful career in upper management at BETAC Corporation and Booz Allen. After the passing of his wife Hannah he married Judith in 2005. Among his many hobbies were photography, woodworking and traveling. David is preceded in death by his wife, Hannah, and survived by his wife, Judith. He is also survived by his son, David and granddaughter, 1st Lt., Erin (USAF); daughter, Victoria and grandson Kevin and granddaughter Anna. He is also survived by his siblings: Mary Lou, Dennis and Mike. A rosary will be held at 7pm on Monday April 15, 2019 at Porter Loring North. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua at 11:30 am, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Captain David Cambridge, grandfather to Kevin Becerra (Class of 2012) to the General Scholarship Fund at Central Catholic High School. 1403 N. St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX. 78215

