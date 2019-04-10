San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
102 Lorenz
San Antonio, TX
Interment
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
January 18, 1935 - April 3, 2019
On April 3, 2019, Captain David J. Cambridge (USAF, Retired) flew his final mission at the age of 84. David was born to Henry and Olga Cambridge in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on January 18, 1935. In 1956 he married Hannah in Edinburgh, Scotland. David and Hannah raised two children, David and Victoria, while traveling the world in service to the country. After retirement from the USAF, David enjoyed a successful career in upper management at BETAC Corporation and Booz Allen. After the passing of his wife Hannah he married Judith in 2005. Among his many hobbies were photography, woodworking and traveling. David is preceded in death by his wife, Hannah, and survived by his wife, Judith. He is also survived by his son, David and granddaughter, 1st Lt., Erin (USAF); daughter, Victoria and grandson Kevin and granddaughter Anna. He is also survived by his siblings: Mary Lou, Dennis and Mike. A rosary will be held at 7pm on Monday April 15, 2019 at Porter Loring North. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua at 11:30 am, followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Captain David Cambridge, grandfather to Kevin Becerra (Class of 2012) to the General Scholarship Fund at Central Catholic High School. 1403 N. St Mary's St, San Antonio, TX. 78215
Published in Express-News on Apr. 10, 2019
