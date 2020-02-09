San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Alamo Heights United Presbyterian Church
6201 Broadway
San Antonio, TX
David J. Kreager III Obituary

David J. Kreager III died unexpectedly, but peacefully on February 3, 2020. He was born in San Angelo on August 2, 1950. Although completely deaf, he lived a full, independent and productive life.

He is survived by his siblings: Mike Kreager of San Antonio; Cameron and Susan Kreager of Houston; Heather Kreager of Dallas; Gretchen and Ken Ruddy of Houston; Paige and Mark Blake of Austin; numerous nieces and nephews and their children; his former sister-in-law Ann Bunn; and his co-workers at Budget Signs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and David Kreager, Jr. of Beaumont, his grandmothers Ima Jo Fleetwood of Del Rio and Ethel Kreager of Houston and his grandparents, David Kreager Sr. of San Angelo and Mell Fleetwood of Oakland CA.

In his spare time, he enjoyed photography and was known for his carefully constructed oil paintings. The family is eternally grateful to Paul Rohlfs who gave David a job he held for nearly 32 years at Budget Signs.

The family requests any memorials be given to Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children or to any preferred charity.

SERVICES IN CELEBRATION OF HIS ABUNDANT LIFE

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020

11:00 AM

ALAMO HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH

6201 BROADWAY STREET

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78209

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
