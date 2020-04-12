|
|
David Jerome Smiser, 75, entered the gates of heaven with joy and thanksgiving on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. David was born on September 16th, 1944 to Jerome Standley Smiser and Lucile Yeager Smiser in Houston, TX.
He graduated high school from San Marcos Baptist Academy, attended TCU and graduated from North Texas State University with a BBA in Banking & Finance. He proudly served his country in the Air Force Reserves for six years.
His career included banking and small business ownership; he was also a ranch real estate broker but his favorite endeavor was being a white-tailed trophy deer rancher at his ranch in Blanco TX. David enjoyed all things in the great outdoors, especially golfing, hunting and fishing.
He loved his family and friends unconditionally, brought immense joy to all who knew him and was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. David will be missed by so many but is at peace knowing he had a life well-lived.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Smiser, his precious son, Brian Clayton Smiser and his mother-in-law, Jean Murphree.
David is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginger) Murphree Smiser. They were married on March 7th, 1981 in San Antonio, TX and were able to recently and joyously celebrate 39 years of marriage. He is also survived by his sons and their wives; Tim Smiser & Jennifer Augustine and Michael & Madison Smiser; five grandchildren; Owen, Ayla & Jonah Smiser-Augustine and Braxton & Wesley Smiser; father-in-law, Ray Murphree; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ray Lynn & Cheryl Murphree and Gary & Phyllis Murphree; and special nieces and nephews and their families; Marsha & Boe Burrus, Jason & Paige Murphree, Jennifer Murphree and Lacey & Kenny Caswell; and brother, James Smiser.
A private family Celebration of Life memorial service was held at the Smiser's ranch home on Sunday, March 29th.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests a memorial may be made to the Cherokee Home for Children, Cherokee, TX.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 12, 2020