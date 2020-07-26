A Funeral Mass for David John Hinojosa, 50, of San Antonio is pending. John was born March 1, 1970 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to the late Damasio and Virginia Hinojosa. He graduated Killeen High School and started a career of 23 years with TDCJ. John loved his wife, his children and his consentido AJ. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. John is survived by his loving wife, of 24 years, Ermelinda Ochoa-Hinojosa; children Naomi Hinojosa and partner CJ Jaramillo, Mara Hinojosa and partner Peter McCann, Vanessa and Husband Disan Rodriguez, David Hinojosa, Sgt. Veronica Hinojosa, Victoria Hinojosa, Matthew Hinojosa, Miranda Hinojosa;

9 grandchildren, lifelong brother/cousin Felix Garcia, and Sister Diana Barnett.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. ­