SMSgt. (USAF Ret.) David Jon Naab, of Helotes and formerly of San Angelo, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born in Buffalo, New York, on August 8, 1936, to Harry Edward Naab and Evelyn Staples Naab. He was a descendent of Martin Naab, who arrived in America in 1828 from Alsace Lorraine and Warner Hornbeck on his mother's side who arrived in New Amsterdam (New York) from Holland in 1660. David grew up in the village of Kenmore, New York and graduated from Kenmore High School. He began his military career in 1953 and spent virtually all of the next 24 years in the United States Air Force Security Service, where he served as cryptanalyst and radio communications superintendent. He served in various airborne and ground units in Japan (Ashiya, Misawa, and Brady), Okinawa, the Philippines, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Greece, and Germany; in addition to assignments at Fort Meade, Maryland, Kelly and Goodfellow AFBs in Texas. He married his beloved wife, Suiko Kobayashi on August 27, 1963, at the American Consulate in Fukuoka, Japan. Following his retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Naab worked for Sylvania Technical Systems in Mountain View, California and in Teheran, Iran as an intelligence advisor to the Royal Iranian Air Force, performing both airborne and ground assignments until the Iranian Revolution in 1979. When he was released by the Revolutionary Government in March 1979, he returned to San Angelo, Texas and Angelo State University where he graduated Cum Laude with his BA 1981. He subsequently worked for the HRB Singer Corporation in State College, Pennsylvania, the Whitehall Corporation in Dallas, Texas, and the Telos Corporation in Santa Monica, California. Later, he was employed by Tracor Aerospace in Austin, Texas as Manager of Electronic Combat Systems and as the Director of Special Programs in Washington, D.C. Mr. Naab then went to work for Contel as Director of Department of Defense Programs in Chantilly, Virginia and as a company officer of the subsidiary corporation. During this time, he lived in San Antonio and maintained an office in Virginia and travelled virtually every week to many points in the USA and overseas. He retired from active business pursuits in 1992 and returned to San Angelo where he remained until 2004 when he moved to Helotes. He was a member of the Association of Old Crows (Electronic Warfare), the 15th Radio Squadron Mobile Association, the 6918th Security Squadron Association, the Air Force Association, Misawains in America, Veterans of Foreign Wars (Post 7108), and the Angelo State Alumni Association. He was also a life member of the Air Defense Artillery Association and the Disabled American Veterans and the Freedom Through Vigilance Association. He was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Hilary. David is survived by his wife, Suiko; sons, Jonathan and Scott; grandchildren, Logan, Sheridan, and Aden.GRAVESIDE SERVICETHURSDAY,FEBRUARY 20, 20202:15 P.M.FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY1520 HARRY WURZBACH
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, the USO, or a .