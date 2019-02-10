February 21, 1952 - February 7, 2019

David Joseph Lowak, 66, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in San Antonio, TX from complications of influenza. Born in S.A., TX on Feb. 21, 1952 to Clem and Peggy Lowak, David served 2 years in the US Army during Vietnam where he was stationed in Alaska. He loved hunting and fishing, was a car enthusiast, fabulous dancer & enjoyed time with friends, family and his dogs. David was a wonderful husband with a kind, loving soul who never met a stranger and in turn was loved by all he met. He touched many lives with his selfless concern for others and will be greatly missed. Countless hearts ached as he was called to heaven.

David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Barrella, MD; brothers, Alex Stanzione (Sherrye) and Jimmy Stanzione (Janet); sister, Debbie Friesenhahn (Garrett) and numerous nieces and nephews. THE FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS FROM 5:00 TO 8:00 P.M., WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2019, AT PORTER LORING NORTH.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

THURSDAY,

FEBRUARY 14, 2019

10:00 AM

HOLY CROSS MAUSOLEUM CHAPEL

Msgr. Kevin Ryan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation or Freedom Service Dogs of America

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary