January 30, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of David Lee Money announces his passing on Wednesday, January 30th at the age of 76 years. He was preceded in death by his son, Jacob Shay Money; mother, Letha Lucille Money; father, Jacob C. Money; and sister, Ineda Money.
David was an avid outdoorsman and family man. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 30 years Lois, his sons David and his wife Kelly from Doylestown, PA , Gant and his wife Kristal from Dilly, TX and Heath from Austin, TX. David will also be fondly remembered by his 2 grandchildren Austin and David Jack, his brothers Bing and Lanny Money along with their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews
A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Hill Country Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chip Reynolds officiating.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2019