Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
David Lee Niccum


1945 - 2020
David Lee Niccum Obituary

David Lee Niccum was born April 8th, 1945 in Hayes, Kansas to father John Niccum and mother Vivian Niccum Logan.

David entered into rest on December 30th, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Douglas MacArthur High School in San Antonio, Texas A&I University, University of Arizona, and was part of the United States Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Richard Niccum Sr., and his nephew, Mark Niccum.

He is survived by his brother, Tim Niccum (wife Diane); nephews: Richard Niccum Jr. (wife Carol), Troy Niccum (wife Stephanie), Cody Niccum, Brett Niccum (wife Jill), Michael Niccum, Christopher Niccum; and niece Aimee Neinast (husband Steven).

He is also survived by numerous great nieces and nephews: Brook, Zane, Wes, James, Levi, Travis, Carlye, Jackson, and Savanna.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morgan's Wonderland in San Antonio, Texas.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
