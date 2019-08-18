Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
189 N Seguin Avenue
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-3434
For more information about
David Dinning
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Dinning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lester Dinning


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lester Dinning Obituary
5-27-51 - 8-9-19
Colonel David L. Dinning was born in Wathena, Kansas and served 26 years in the United States Air Force, which took him around both the country and the world. He was an avid card player, golfer, traveler, and Elvis fan. David passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas. David was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Dinning Jr. and Dorothy Dinning, his stepmother, Cecilia Dinning, and his wife, Ruth Dinning. He is survived by his brother Dan Dinning, and his children, Josh Dinning and Rebecca Dinning.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-7 PM (with a Rosary at 6 PM) at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the or . Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneral
home.com.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home - New Braunfels
Download Now