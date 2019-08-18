|
|
5-27-51 - 8-9-19
Colonel David L. Dinning was born in Wathena, Kansas and served 26 years in the United States Air Force, which took him around both the country and the world. He was an avid card player, golfer, traveler, and Elvis fan. David passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas. David was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Dinning Jr. and Dorothy Dinning, his stepmother, Cecilia Dinning, and his wife, Ruth Dinning. He is survived by his brother Dan Dinning, and his children, Josh Dinning and Rebecca Dinning.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5-7 PM (with a Rosary at 6 PM) at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on August 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the or . Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneral
home.com.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019