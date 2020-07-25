1/1
DAVID LOPEZ ALVARADO JR.
David Lopez Alvarado Jr., age 53, went to be with his Lord on July 21, 2020. He was born in San Antonio, Texas. David is preceded in death by his father: David Lopez Alvarado; grandparents: Onesimo and Petra Alvarado, Pedro and Oralia Portillo; brothers: Christopher, Ricardo and Antonio.

David was an experienced musician, talented trumpet player and Mariachi for over 40 years. He also sang in many bands. He was the Spanish Choir Director at Little Flower Basilica for several years and most recently a member of St. Paul's Spanish Choir.

He is survived by his loving wife: Raquel; his mother: Rosa Portillo Torres (Jesus); children: David C. Alvarado (Martha) and Felicia M. Alvarado (Jesus); Step-children: Kelli Salazar, Kristan Magny and Armando Salazar. Sister: Michelle Martinez, 11 grandchildren; 2 nephews, 1 niece.

Visitation will be held at Roy Akers Funeral Home (515 N. Main Ave. 78205) on Sunday, July 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. On Monday, July 27, the Funeral Procession will depart at 10:30 a.m. for a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Paul's (350 Sutton Rd.)

Burial at San Fernando #2




Published in Express-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
JUL
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
JUL
27
Service
10:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Paul's
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 25, 2020
We made a good friend when you married our Raquelita. We will cherish all the good times. RIP my friend.
Joe and Jennifer Mireles
Friend
July 25, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jennifer Mireles
July 25, 2020
David was always cheerful and smiling!!! We liked to sit out on our back porch and listen to their nightly music. He will be greatly missed!!
Jana Harris
Neighbor
