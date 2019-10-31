|
Born in Garland, Texas on July 30, 1957, David Lusk developed his passion for people and food through the gentle teaching of his family. David spent his childhood in Austin and went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Texas State University. His humble nature, people leadership skills and natural business savvy put David on the path to the executive team of H-E-B, one of the top ranked private corporations in the nation. Here is where David met Twyla Bradshaw, the love of his life and best friend. He and Twyla were united in marriage on May 28, 2002 in Kauai, Hawaii. During his 42-year long career with H-E-B and Central Market, David had a positive impact on the lives and careers of hundreds under his leadership. Beginning his career in 1974 as a meat cutter working his way through college, he quickly rose through the ranks of H-E-B store leadership and eventually to run meat procurement as an inventive visionary in his field. David brought to life many exciting H-E-B brand products that elevated the business such as H-E-B Spiral Hams, Fully-cooked meats and Natural Shredded Cheese. In 2005 David was named Vice President of Meat Procurement. Five years later, David joined the Central Market Division as Chief Merchant where over six years he built a world-class buying team, inspired innovation and strengthened facility and store merchandising across the division. He retired from the company in 2016. David was an accomplished culinarian who shared his passion for food with anyone he met. Also an avid gardener, he cultivated extraordinary landscapes, using his strong attention to detail and his passion for plants and flowers to delight others. David valued health and ended each day with a contemplative run with his constant companion, spiritual advisor and dog, Starla. In his passing, David leaves us a reminder of his strong commitment to excellence as expressed through his relationships with people and as a loving father, husband, grandfather, son and brother: in each living moment, here – with family, friends, work, and, most of all, love – everything is better. David passed away on October 25, 2019 with family and friends by his side after a battle with cancer, he was 62. He is survived by his wife Twyla Lusk; children Drew (Jackie) Lusk, Matthew (Viviana) Lusk, and Erica Bradshaw; he was a loving "Peepaw" to Aela Lusk; mother Georgia (Ann) Wright; father Samuel Lusk; siblings Gary (Maggie) Lusk, Spencer (Amanda) Wright, David Charles Wright, Samantha Lusk. He is preceded in death by his stepfather Duane Wright and his step-sisters Kathleen Nagel and Kim Wright. MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 201911:00 AMCONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH16801 HUEBNER RD A reception will follow. Flowers can be sent to Concordia Lutheran Church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center Prostate Cancer program, P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77201-4486, in memory of David Lusk. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Oct. 31, 2019