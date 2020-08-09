Command Sergeant Major David M. Castorena, The man, the myth, the legend.

As he would say being a tough loving person to not only his family but the soldiers he worked with. "Just cause I spank you doesn't mean I don't love you." A quote that will forever follow those who have heard it. Passed peacefully on August 2, 2020 at the young age of 54 in the ICU of Brooke Army Medical Center.

Born September 6th, 1965 in Muleshoe, Tx to Alexander and Lupe Castorena. He is survived by his children Tim Castorena, Cedric, Lindsay, and Jamie. He has 6 grandchildren in D-Lilah Castorena, Nayeli, Arian, Drake, Annabel, and Brody. He's also survived by his siblings, Gloria, Ray, Eddie, Crystal and Anna.

He served honorably for his country for 29 years including a tour in 2012-2013 in Afghanistan. With such heart, focus, and dedication he retired as a E9 CSM.

His success stemmed from the love for his family. He was a successful entrepreneur and intelligent man working on his 3rd master's degree. And working his way up in ICE ERO Homeland Security.

Sunset Northwest funeral home will host services this Thursday at 11:30AM. Following military honors at Ft.Sam.