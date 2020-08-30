David Martin Krause passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from complications due to Parkinson's Disease.

David was born on January 7, 1937 in Cameron, Texas. He graduated from Rosebud high school in 1955 and went on to graduate from Texas A&M University with his BBA in 1960. David married Charlotte Faye Cowan of Lueders, Texas in 1965. David was a devout catholic and a longtime member of St. Thomas More Catholic church.

He worked for State Farm insurance for 35 years and retired in 1999. He was also a highschool football official for over 30 years. David was a lifelong blood and platelet donor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Maureen Krause, his sisters Jackie Meek and Peggy Forrest. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Charlotte Krause; his sister Judy Hagan; his children Darren Krause, Michele Sandefur, and Stephanie McClellan and their families. David was a humble, patient, and generous man.

He was a proud Aggie and enjoyed the simple life. David did not want a boastful obituary. He never sought recognition for his accomplishments.

The family tried hard to honor his request. Gig'em!