San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David McGloin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David McGloin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David McGloin Obituary

David McGloin, aged 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 30th in San Antonio. Born in Montana, and after service in the Army, he called Texas home. He worked for Methodist Healthcare for over forty years. David loved cooking and joking with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary; his brother, Mark; and his son, Patrick. David is survived by his brother John, his children, Robert McGloin, Dr. Kayla Ireland, Dr. Erin McGloin Shanahan, Shannon McGloin, and Kevin McGloin; and his ten grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

FRIDAY,

NOVEMBER 8, 2019

6:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Chaplain Edmond Knott will lead services. Treasured stories from family and friends will follow to celebrate the life of David. David will be cremated, and, later, his ashes will be interred in his beloved home, Montana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to and Glacier National Park Conservancy.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook

and share your

favorite stories of David at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now