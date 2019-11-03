|
|
David McGloin, aged 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 30th in San Antonio. Born in Montana, and after service in the Army, he called Texas home. He worked for Methodist Healthcare for over forty years. David loved cooking and joking with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mary; his brother, Mark; and his son, Patrick. David is survived by his brother John, his children, Robert McGloin, Dr. Kayla Ireland, Dr. Erin McGloin Shanahan, Shannon McGloin, and Kevin McGloin; and his ten grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.FUNERAL SERVICEFRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 20196:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Chaplain Edmond Knott will lead services. Treasured stories from family and friends will follow to celebrate the life of David. David will be cremated, and, later, his ashes will be interred in his beloved home, Montana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to and Glacier National Park Conservancy.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 3, 2019