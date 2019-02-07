|
|
July 13, 1944 - February 2, 2019
David Mendoza Campos, born July 13, 1944 to Juan and Antonia Campos in Mitchell, Nebraska went to be with the Lord on February 2, 2019 at the age of 74 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Oralia Campos; and son, David Lee Campos. Mr. Campos is survived by his partner, Alma Villalpando; sons and daughters-in-law, John and Joann Campos and John and Marty Cruz; four sisters; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. David loved going to casinos, playing poker and pool.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019, 11:00 a.m. also at Castle Ridge Mortuary with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 7, 2019