April 14, 1948 - August 6, 2019
David L. Oliver, MSgt, Retired, entered eternal rest on August 6, 2019, of natural causes. MSgt. Oliver proudly and honorably served in the U. S. Air Force for 24 yrs. He retired from Lackland AFB, TX as a Personnel Superintendent.
David Oliver leaves to cherish his memory, Pamela D. Oliver; his Mother, Mary Oliver; one brother, Tareyton Oliver; three sisters, Veronica Walters, Mary Helen Williams, Nancy Virginia Oliver, of Leary, Georgia; his children, LaRhonda Oliver, Marcus Oliver, David-Anthony Oliver, Brea-Denise Oliver, and a host of family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his Father, Cherry L. Oliver and brother, Charles Oliver.
Funeral services will be held in Albany, GA, on Aug 14, 2019, with interment at Andersonville National Cemetery. A memorial service planned in San Antonio, TX is pending.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 12, 2019