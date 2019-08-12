Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Oliver


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Oliver Obituary
April 14, 1948 - August 6, 2019
David L. Oliver, MSgt, Retired, entered eternal rest on August 6, 2019, of natural causes. MSgt. Oliver proudly and honorably served in the U. S. Air Force for 24 yrs. He retired from Lackland AFB, TX as a Personnel Superintendent.

David Oliver leaves to cherish his memory, Pamela D. Oliver; his Mother, Mary Oliver; one brother, Tareyton Oliver; three sisters, Veronica Walters, Mary Helen Williams, Nancy Virginia Oliver, of Leary, Georgia; his children, LaRhonda Oliver, Marcus Oliver, David-Anthony Oliver, Brea-Denise Oliver, and a host of family and special friends. He was preceded in death by his Father, Cherry L. Oliver and brother, Charles Oliver.

Funeral services will be held in Albany, GA, on Aug 14, 2019, with interment at Andersonville National Cemetery. A memorial service planned in San Antonio, TX is pending.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.