David Oscar Storm, age 91, passed away December 27, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Cleveland, OK to Sherman & Lucy Storm. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Mr. Storm was career Air Force and retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. As a devout Catholic, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and VSP club of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Mr. Storm was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Alice Storm; daughter Lucy Storm and grandson, Jeremy Storm.
He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie Storm; stepdaughters, Darlene Maldonado, Sharon (Mrs. Kevin) Bergstrom; son, Ronald (Peggy) Storm; grandchildren: Brian Storm, Jeff Storm, Kristyn Williamson & Michelle Williamson.
The Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate, San Antonio, TX 78216. The Graveside Service will be 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #3) with Full Air Force Honors. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020