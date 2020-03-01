|
David P. Sturgeon, a long-time resident of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on February 26, 2020 in Colleyville, Texas after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on April 22, 1937 in Piedras Negras, Mexico to Teresa and William Sturgeon. David enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and proudly served for two years, earning his GED along the way; he then continued his service in the National Guard for an additional four years. After marrying the love of his life Bertha in 1963, he and his bride moved to San Antonio where they raised their family. Pop joined San Antonio's City Public Service as a journeyman electrician, retiring 31 years later as a foreman. He was a dedicated family man, working countless hours to provide for his family and ensure his children had a quality education - all went on to graduate from college. He had an incredibly strong work ethic, was commited to his family, and supported his children and extended family in everything they pursued. His sense of humor, quick wit, whimsical expressions, ability to fix just about anything, and the twinkle in his eye will be dearly missed.Pop is survived by his four children and their families, including numerous fur grand babies: Bertha and husband David Cabello of Houston, Texas; Edward and wife Margo and children Sophia, Miles, and Finn of Colleyville, Texas; Diana Whelan and children Bianca and Anissa of Temecula, California, and David Jr. and wife Kathy and children Harrison and Andrew of Moraga, California. David is also survived by sisters Margarita Gonzales and Consuelo Sturgeon, and brother Carlos Sturgeon, along with their children. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Bertha, who also succumbed to Alzheimer's, sister Eyra, and brother William.A celebration of life will be held in San Antonio at a future date. Given the tremendous impact Alzheimer's disease has had on the Sturgeon family and millions of other families, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to the - a tribute page has been set up at http://act.alz.org/goto/DavidPSturgeonOnline condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020