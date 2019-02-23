Home

David Patrick Rucinski


David Patrick Rucinski Obituary
November 22, 1937 - January 31, 2019
David Patrick Rucinski, age 81, of San Antonio, Texas, died peacefully, at home, on 1/31/19. He was born on 11/22/37, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Edward Rucinski and Dorothy (Beyer) Rucinski.

He earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin- Madison and MBA from the University of Chicago. He founded American Visionwear, LLC, in San Antonio, Texas, after a successful career as VP, Manufacturing, Sunglass Division at Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Rochester, New York. He was a mentor to many and enjoyed celebrating the successes of others. Therefore, throughout the years, he was blessed with close and long lasting friendships across the country and around the world.

He was involved in the community theatre group. Not only did he appear as a lead character in some of the productions, he also wrote several of the plays. He served as President of the community Wine club for a term, too. However, his most favorite pastime was bringing magic into the lives of his grandchildren. His pride and great love for them was apparent every time he was with them or anytime he talked about them.

Predeceased by Patricia Ann (Mirek) Rucinski, wife and mother of his five children, and Mark Edward Rucinski, son. He is survived by his children; Kathryn Rucinski (David Parrotta) of Rochester, NY, Karen Rucinski of Waukegan, IL, Laurene Botsios, also of Waukegan, IL, Michael Rucinski (Michele Fountain) of Elkhorn, WI. In addition, he has 3 grandchildren, Sam Botsios of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Bonnie
Parrotta of Rochester, New York and Ava Rucinski of Elkhorn, Wisconsin.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2019
