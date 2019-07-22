|
October 29, 1933 - July 9, 2019
David Ronald Parker was born on October 29, 1933, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. David was the son of the late Edith Parker and the late David Edward Parker. David was affectionately known by his family and friends as "Ronnie". David fought a great fight battling his illness and succumbed to his death on July 9, 2019.
David received a formal education at Technical High School in 1952; After graduating high school David served four years in the United States Air Force. David went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 30 years until he retired.
David was previously married to the late Vermell Parker and from this union three children were born.
David then met and married Katie Louise Parker on January 9, 1979. David and Katie weather the storms and cherished their life together for over 40 years until his death. David and Katie loved to travel and were always seen together at gatherings.
David was preceded in death by his parents Edith and David Edward Parker. Two sisters: Gloria and Magnolia Truitt. One son: Shelly Fillmore.
David leaves beautiful memories for all to cherish; namely his loving wife Katie Louise Parker; five children: Dr. David Parker of Carrollton, TX, Dr. Larry Parker. The services will be Monday July 22, 2019 at 12pm and the visitation will occur from 10am-12 noon.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019