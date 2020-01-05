|
David S. Casanova, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to be with our Lord on December 31, 2019.
He was born on November 14, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas to David T. and Jesusa S. Casanova.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Mary Olga Casanova, his children, David A. Casanova and wife Dawn, Sharon Poerner and husband Pat, his sister Helen, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
David graduated from Fox Tech High School in 1950 and worked 37 years with the defense mapping agency at Fort Sam Houston. He enjoyed coaching CYO baseball and Pop Warner football teams. After retirement he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and traveling the US with his wife.
SERVICES
Visitation: Tuesday January 7, Mission Park North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, 78230, Family 5 – 6 PM, Friends 6 – 9 PM, Rosary at 7 PM Funeral Mass: Wednesday January 8 at 10 AM, Holy Name Catholic Church, 3814 Nash Blvd. San Antonio, 78223 Burial following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches, San Antonio 78266
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020