Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
3814 Nash Blvd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Casanova
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David S. Casanova


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David S. Casanova Obituary

David S. Casanova, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather went to be with our Lord on December 31, 2019.

He was born on November 14, 1931 in San Antonio, Texas to David T. and Jesusa S. Casanova.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Mary Olga Casanova, his children, David A. Casanova and wife Dawn, Sharon Poerner and husband Pat, his sister Helen, 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a niece and nephew.

David graduated from Fox Tech High School in 1950 and worked 37 years with the defense mapping agency at Fort Sam Houston. He enjoyed coaching CYO baseball and Pop Warner football teams. After retirement he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and traveling the US with his wife.

SERVICES

Visitation: Tuesday January 7, Mission Park North, 3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, 78230, Family 5 – 6 PM, Friends 6 – 9 PM, Rosary at 7 PM Funeral Mass: Wednesday January 8 at 10 AM, Holy Name Catholic Church, 3814 Nash Blvd. San Antonio, 78223 Burial following the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches, San Antonio 78266

Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -